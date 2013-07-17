INTERPOL and Morpho Sign Strategic Biometric Partnership

A partnership agreement will see Morpho (Safran) provide INTERPOL with a range of innovative biometric solutions and other technical support to enhance global security. The partnership covers the supply of automated biometric identification systems to INTERPOL, provision of state-of-the-art security solutions for the future INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI)*, as well as collaboration on the subject of border security.

Under the five-year partnership, Morpho’s cutting-edge facial recognition technology will also be provided to INTERPOL as an additional criminal identification tool.

The two organizations, along with other key partners, will also collaborate on developing global standards and best practices to improve border efficiency and security through the use of biometrics in order to tackle the challenge of increasing numbers of travelers and the related threats.

INTERPOL Secretary General Ronald K. Noble said the constant and fast-moving evolution in biometric technology meant that private sector expertise and support through partnerships such as with Morpho were essential.

“As criminals employ ever more sophisticated ways to avoid detection, so too must law enforcement benefit from the latest advances in technology, especially in biometrics, to more effectively combat all forms of transnational crime,” said Mr Noble.

“This is particularly true at borders, when officials have just moments to decide whether to allow a person into their country or not. It is vital that they have all the necessary tools at their fingertips to enable them to check whether this person is wanted internationally or have tried to conceal their identity,” he added.

“INTERPOL’s partnership with Morpho brings together these essential elements to help our member countries better protect their borders and their citizens, and to bring fugitive criminals to justice,” concluded the INTERPOL Chief.

Philippe Petitcolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morpho, commented, “This new partnership is a continuation of our decade-long effort to support INTERPOL in its fight against trans-border crime through delivery of advanced biometric solutions.”

“With our technological leadership and experience in the field, we are well positioned to provide INTERPOL and its member states with valuable input on the subject of border security,” added Mr Petitcolin.

Since 1999, Morpho has provided INTERPOL with its Automated Fingerprint Biometric System (AFIS) enabling officers in all member countries to conduct checks and identify internationally wanted persons via INTERPOL’s global network. Under the partnership, this system will be replaced with Morpho’s latest-generation AFIS which includes enhanced capabilities and offers even greater speed.

*The IGCI is set to open in Singapore in 2014

MorphoTrak, Inc., a subsidiary of Safran USA, provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, driver licenses, civil identification, and facility/IT security. Reporting to Morpho, Safran’s security division, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s largest biometric company. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as rapid DNA identification and secure credentials. With over 36 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim, CA and Federal Way, WA. www.morphotrak.com.

Morpho, a high-technology company of Safran, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of identification, detection and e-document solutions. Morpho is specialized in personal rights and flow management applications, in particular based on biometrics, a sector in which it is the world leader, as well as secure terminals and smart cards. Morpho’s integrated systems and equipment are deployed worldwide and contribute to the safety and security of transportation, data, people and countries. For more information: www.morpho.com www.safran-group.com Follow @MORPHO_NEWS on Twitter

INTERPOL is the world’s largest international police organization, with 190 member countries. Its role is to enable police around the world to work together to make the world a safer place. INTERPOL’s high-tech infrastructure of technical and operational support helps meet the growing challenges of fighting crime in the 21st century.