Missouri Uses Mobile ID for Enhanced Public Safety

MorphoIDent Quickly Searches Both State and FBI Databases

Alexandria, VA - MorphoIDent, a handheld mobile fingerprint identification device provided by MorphoTrak, a U.S. subsidiary of Morpho (Safran), now allows patrol officers in Missouri to identify wanted or dangerous persons in the field without transporting them to a patrol station. With an interface to the FBI’s Repository for Individuals of Special Concern (RISC), officers are even able to tell if the person is wanted in another state. The national RISC database includes approximately 2 million records of wanted persons, sex offender registry subjects, and known or suspected terrorists. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) can now simultaneously search the state and the RISC fingerprint databases.

Just days after the RISC interface went live in Missouri, MorphoIDent made its first RISC match. When a man with no identification driving a dirty vehicle with clean plates was pulled over, an MSHP trooper used MorphoIDent to verify the person did not pose a risk. Within 30 seconds of fingerprint capture the device vibrated, signaling that results were available and that the man was wanted in Georgia.

In addition to determining true identity when a person gives a false name or has no ID, MorphoIDent can clear someone with the same name as another person, or confirm identification of incapacitated or deceased individuals. If there is no match, the print is discarded and the officer sends the individual on their way.

