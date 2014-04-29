Morpho Partners with IntegenX to Offer Rapid DNA Identification Technology

Paris, France / Pleasanton, CA - Morpho (Safran), the world leader in biometric solutions, is joining with IntegenX, the market leader in rapid DNA technology, to offer DNA identification solutions providing DNA profiles in approximately 90 minutes. Morpho will partner with IntegenX to market its RapidHIT® System to law enforcement and government agencies in select countries around the world.

Based on a breakthrough technology, the RapidHIT is a fully automated system that generates DNA profiles from reference samples. It can be used in laboratories, police stations or directly at the crime scene. The RapidHIT System is the first rapid DNA technology to use an FBI-approved chemistry, enabling the upload of DNA profiles to the National DNA Index System (NDIS)*.

For the past three decades, Morpho has been providing criminal identification solutions to law enforcement and government agencies around the world. Under this partnership, Morpho will leverage its world leadership in biometrics (Automated Biometric Identification Systems and booking stations) and its global presence to offer DNA solutions and support services. By adding DNA to its biometric technology portfolio, Morpho will deliver powerful solutions capable of accelerating investigations, particularly during the custody period.

“IntegenX is committed to bringing Rapid DNA testing to the forefront of our communities,” stated Robert Schueren, President, Chief Executive Officer of IntegenX.“We are excited by the capabilities brought forward through our partnership with Morpho.”

“Our customers around the world look to us for the most innovative and efficient criminal investigation solutions,” commented Philippe Petitcolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morpho.“We are proud to collaborate with IntegenX to introduce rapid DNA identification to speed up crime solving in the field.”

* NDIS: Contains the DNA profiles contributed by federal, state, and local participating forensic laboratories.

MorphoTrak, a subsidiary of Safran USA, provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, civil identification, and facility/IT security. Reporting to Morpho, Safran’s security division, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s largest biometric company. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as secure credentials. With 40 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim, CA and Federal Way, WA.

Morpho, a high-technology company of Safran, is a global leader in security solutions. The company employs more than 8,400 people in 40 countries and reported revenues of 1.5 billion euros in 2013. Morpho’s unique expertise lies in providing cutting edge security solutions for government identity, public security, critical infrastructure, transportation and business markets. Morpho is the world leader in multibiometric identification technologies, biometric identity documents, Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS) and Explosives Detection Systems (EDS). It is one of the leading suppliers of SIM cards, smart cards, trace detection equipment and gaming terminals. With systems operating in more than 100 countries, Morpho’s solutions simplify and secure the lives of people around the world.

For more information: www.morpho.com www.safran-group.com

IntegenX, headquartered in Pleasanton, California, is the market leader of Rapid human DNA identification technology. IntegenX technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry capabilities to produce sample-to-answer products for DNA-based human identity testing for forensics and law enforcement applications. For more information, please visit www.integenx.com.

IntegenX, the IntegenX logo, and RapidHIT are trademarks of IntegenX Inc. All other names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.