MorphoTrak Announces New President & CEO

Alexandria, Va. - Morpho (Safran) is pleased to announce the appointment of Celeste Thomasson as President and CEO of its U.S. company MorphoTrak.

As a U.S. citizen, Celeste Thomasson’s path has allowed her to acquire extensive experience with the international high technology company, Safran, serving most recently as Safran Vice President of Legal Affairs, a position she began in July 2010. Previous to that, she served as Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Safran USA. Celeste Thomasson first joined Safran in 2002 as Legal Counsel of Messier Services and in 2003 she was appointed Vice President of Legal Affairs of Messier-Dowty.

Celeste Thomasson’s appointment follows former President & CEO, Daniel Vassy who is returning to Safran to fulfill his next assignment within the Group.

MorphoTrak, LLC, a subsidiary of Safran USA, provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, civil identification, and facility/IT security. Reporting to Morpho, Safran’s security division, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s largest biometric company. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as credentials. With 40 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim, CA and Federal Way, WA.

Morpho, a high-technology company of Safran, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of identification, detection and e-document solutions. Morpho is specialized in personal rights and flow management applications, in particular based on biometrics, a sector in which it is the world leader, as well as secure terminals and smart cards. Morpho’s integrated systems and equipment are deployed worldwide and contribute to the safety and security of transportation, data, people and countries.

