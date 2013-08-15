MorphoTrak Launches Morpho Mobile Gateway

Allows Field-Proven Mobile Biometric Devices to Connect to Any AFIS

U.S. law enforcement agencies can now benefit from the Morpho Mobile Gateway, developed by

and supplied by its U.S. subsidiary,

. This powerful software allows Morpho mobile biometric devices to interface not only with the

database, but with any Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)

regardless of the vendor. This means officers can have instant access from any mobile location to far more criminal identity information when attempting to identify suspects.

The Morpho Mobile Gateway creates a bridge between Morpho handheld identification devices like the MorphoIDent and the IBIS Extreme and one or multiple federal, state or local AFIS, regardless of the provider. Morpho devices in the field can now search multiple AFIS simultaneously and receive multiple AFIS search results. Morpho Mobile Gateway provides a single management point for the, upgrades, maintenance, monitoring and reporting of all mobile activity coming from hundreds of mobile devices used by a law enforcement agency.

“This is really revolutionary, that our small handheld MorphoIDents can now be used by any agency, from almost any location in the U.S. to access a vast array of criminal identities in multiple AFIS systems, including the national FBI RISC database containing high priority criminals,” explains Daniel Vassy, President and CEO of MorphoTrak. “We’ve already seen numerous examples of roadside traffic stops in which our MorphoIDent with the Gateway have refuted false identity information and helped get some of these worst RISC offenders identified and behind bars.”

“The Mobile Gateway has allowed the Arizona Department of Public Safety to offer access to our state-wide AFIS as well as the FBI RISC database to the over 200 law enforcement agencies in Arizona,” stated AZ DPS representative Michele Johnson, AZAFIS Project Manager. “The Mobile Gateway paired with the MorphoIDent mobile fingerprint device has already had many successes, leading to arrests of dangerous criminals with warrants for their arrest in the state system or the FBI RISC database.”

The Morpho Mobile Gateway can become operational on any AFIS in a matter of a few hours. MorphoIDent mobile devices are small, very affordable and extend the reach of verified identities to protect officers and the public. Law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. can now use Morpho’s leading mobile identification devices even if they don’t have a Morpho AFIS.

MorphoTrak, Inc., a subsidiary of Safran USA, provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, driver licenses, civil identification, and facility/IT security. Reporting to Morpho, Safran’s security division, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s largest biometric company. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as rapid DNA identification and secure credentials. With over 36 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim, CA and Federal Way, WA. www.morphotrak.com

Morpho, a high-technology company of Safran, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of identification, detection and e-document solutions. Morpho is specialized in personal rights and flow management applications, in particular based on biometrics, a sector in which it is the world leader, as well as secure terminals and smart cards. Morpho’s integrated systems and equipment are deployed worldwide and contribute to the safety and security of transportation, data, people and countries. For more information: For more information: www.morpho.com www.safran-group.com Follow@MORPHO_NEWS on Twitter