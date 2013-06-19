Orange County Selects Morpho’s New Automated Biometric Identification System

Anaheim, Calif. - Morpho (Safran), the leading provider of identification systems, is pleased to announce that Orange County, California has selected its U.S. subsidiary, MorphoTrak, to provideMorphoBIS, its next generation Biometric Identification System, for the county’s new biometric identification system.

Housed in the Orange County Crime Lab, MorphoBIS will provide real-time identification of suspects and criminals with unrivalled accuracy and enhanced productivity as more crimes are solved more quickly. MorphoBIS will fully integrate fingerprints and palm prints for high-volume searches submitted by agencies and jurisdictions countywide.

The Orange County Crime Lab is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the world, providing identification services to multiple agencies and jurisdictions in the county including more than twenty City Police Departments, the Sheriff-Coroner, the District Attorney, as well as the Probation Dept., Juvenile Hall, Cal State University Fullerton Police, and University of California Irvine Police.

“The selection of MorphoBIS helps us meet one of our core missions, that of Vigilance in safeguarding our community,” said Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens. “Our crime lab will be able to solve more crimes, more efficiently with this key crime-solving tool.”

“The MorphoBIS solution represented the best-value identification solution for the county,” said Daniel Vassy, President and CEO of MorphoTrak. “We are excited to create a strong, lasting partnership with Orange County, starting with the full conversion of existing biometric data.”

As the supplier of biometric algorithms to the FBI, Morpho’s biometric matching technology is ranked #1 by NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology) for lights-out latent fingerprint accuracy, providing agencies with the most cost-effective solution to process large numbers of latent searches while allowing their experts to focus on the most critical cases.

About MorphoTrak

MorphoTrak, Inc., a US subsidiary of Morpho (Safran group), provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, identity cards, civil identification, and facility/IT security. Reporting to Morpho, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s leading provider of biometric solutions. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as rapid DNA identification and secure credentials. With nearly 40 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim CA, Concord CA, Albany NY, and Federal Way WA. www.morphotrak.com

About Morpho

Morpho, a high-technology company in the Safran group, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of identification, detection and e-document solutions. Morpho is specialized in personal rights and flow management applications, in particular based on biometrics, a sector in which it is the world leader, as well as secure terminals and smart cards. Morpho’s integrated systems and equipment are deployed worldwide and contribute to the safety and security of transportation, data, people and countries.

For more information: www.morpho.com www.safran-group.com

