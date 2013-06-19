Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to Solve More Crimes for Improved Public Safety with new Morpho Automated Biometric Identification Solution

Alexandria, Va. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will soon be able to search, match, identify, and verify fingerprints with even greater speed and accuracy, thanks to a system upgrade contract recently signed with MorphoTrak, part of Morpho (Safran).

The new contract upgrades the existing TBI fingerprint system with the latest technology from Morpho, the Morpho Biometric Identification Solution(MorphoBIS). This latest generation product showcases nearly 40 years of technological improvements, including the top matching accuracy featured in the FBI’s NGI system.

The system upgrade will provide increased system accuracy and throughput by using the most advanced matching algorithms, as well as greater fingerprint database capacity. Among the improvements will be the ability to check if a DNA sample is required during a criminal charge booking.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,” says Daniel Vassy, President and CEO of MorphoTrak. “TBI and the citizens of Tennessee will benefit from the most accurate and productive fingerprint identification system in the industry.”

“TBI has made an investment in Morpho public safety technology that will translate into more crimes being solved, more offenders off the streets, and improved public safety,” added Mark Gwyn, Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. “The service-oriented architecture (SOA) employed by MorphoBIS make it easily fit into our IT architecture and provides scalability to future-proof our investment.”

The new system protects TBI’s technology investment by providing the flexibility to easily and cost-effectively incorporate additional biometrics such as face, tattoo, and iris recognition, as needed.

About MorphoTrak

MorphoTrak, Inc., a US subsidiary of Morpho (Safran group), provides biometric and identity management solutions to a broad array of markets in the U.S. including law enforcement, border control, identity cards, civil identification, and facility/IT security.. Reporting to Morpho, MorphoTrak is part of the world’s leading provider of biometric solutions. Morpho is a leading innovator in large fingerprint identification systems, facial and iris recognition, as well as rapid DNA identification and secure credentials. With nearly 40 years’ experience, Morpho has captured more than 3 billion fingerprints and Morpho products are used by more than 450 government agencies in over 100 countries. MorphoTrak is headquartered near Washington D.C., with major corporate facilities in Anaheim CA, Concord CA, Albany NY, and Federal Way WA. www.morphotrak.com

About Morpho

Morpho, a high-technology company in the Safran group, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of identification, detection and e-document solutions. Morpho is specialized in personal rights and flow management applications, in particular based on biometrics, a sector in which it is the world leader, as well as secure terminals and smart cards. Morpho’s integrated systems and equipment are deployed worldwide and contribute to the safety and security of transportation, data, people and countries.

For more information: www.morpho.com www.safran-group.com