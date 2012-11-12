Sheriff’s office awarded federal grant for emergency response boat

Island Weekly

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has been awarded a Federal Port Security Grant of up to $785,000 to acquire an emergency response boat to be available to fire agencies and emergency medical services as well as law enforcement.

Sheriff Rob Nou describes the project as a collaborative effort involving all EMS and fire departments throughout the county. The Sheriff’s Office is now working with the various agencies to craft an agreement on the joint operation of the boat.

The new public safety boat is intended to replace two existing public safety vessels. From the Sheriff’s Office, the 28-foot Boston Whaler patrol boat on Orcas is due to be retired. The Whaler is 25 years old, and the foam between the inner and outer hull is saturated with seawater, making the boat overweight inefficient and potentially unsafe.

