Bound Tree Medical Launches Bound Tree University Website

Site to provide free continuing education to emergency medical providers

Dublin, OH – Bound Tree Medical announced the release of a new educational website, Bound Tree University. The site is dedicated to the education and interests of First Responders, EMTs and Paramedics. By offering free accredited continuing education courses, up-to-date articles and news on emergency care, this new site will be a helpful tool for EMS professionals.

In the current economy where budgets are tight, Bound Tree University provides valuable resources to help alleviate the financial burden of recertification and training. The website currently offers EMTs and Paramedics 10.5 free continuing education units (CEUs). All courses on the website are interactive and fully accredited by the Continuing Education Coordinating Board for Emergency Medical Services (CECBEMS).

“With budget cuts across the country, it has become more and more difficult for EMS providers to allocate sufficient funds for training,” says Hank Struik, Chief Executive Officer of Sarnova, Bound Tree’s parent company. “Bound Tree University allows the men and women of fire and EMS to access crucial training materials without impacting their budget. It’s one way we can give back to the EMS community.”

The website was developed in partnership with leading EMS news and information site EMS1.com. Bound Tree and EMS1 will continue to work together to provide headlines from across the world and high-quality editorial content from expert columnists in the industry, focused on current EMS issues.

Since its inception, Bound Tree Medical has been committed to meeting the needs of EMS providers by offering leading-edge products, training and education. In addition to free, online continuing education, Bound Tree offers one-on-one training with account managers and hosts live simulations and training sessions at national trade shows. For more information on Bound Tree’s educational resources, please visit www.BoundTreeUniversity.com.

About Sarnova, Inc.

Sarnova is the nation’s leading specialty distributor of health care products to the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care respiratory markets. It sells and distributes more than 100,000 health care products to thousands of emergency medical providers, hospitals and advanced healthcare facilities through distribution centers located across the country. The company is comprised of two major brands: Bound Tree Medical and Tri-anim Health Services.

About Bound Tree Medical

With over 30 years of experience, Bound Tree Medical is a specialty distributor of emergency medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and supplies for EMS professionals in the pre-hospital marketplace. The company supports customers in agencies, fire departments, hospitals, educational institutions and the government with thousands of quality products from leading EMS manufacturers. Bound Tree employs EMS-experienced account managers, customer service representatives and product specialists and understands the needs and demands of EMS providers.

About EMS1.com

With more than 80,000 registered members and 150,000 monthly unique visitors, EMS1.com serves the EMS community by providing industry professionals with the most complete range of information and resources available. EMS1 is supported by the Praetorian Group, the proven leader in online public safety resources. The experience and resources of the Praetorian Group has yielded a trusted and reliable online environment for the exchange of information between EMS professionals and agencies from across the United States and around the world.