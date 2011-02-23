ENPRO Is Awarded Three-Year BPA With U.S. DEA to Provide Hazardous Waste Cleanup and Disposal Services Throughout New York State

Newburyport, MA - ENPRO Services, Inc. (ENPRO), a customer-focused firm specializing in the management of oil and hazardous waste, announced that it had been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), to perform hazardous waste clean-up and removal duties on behalf of law enforcement agencies throughout the State of New York. This BPA coincides with ENPRO’s continuing successful work on similar contracts with the DEA and state and local law enforcement agencies throughout New England. The New York DEA award is a three year BPA.

“We are honored to support federal and New York State law enforcement in the vital work of removing toxic waste left behind by illegal drug laboratories,” said David Cowie, Chief Operating Officer and co-owner of ENPRO. “In particular, the process of methamphetamine production produces hazardous waste that poses significant dangers to present and future building residents and neighbors. With over 25 years of providing environmental services throughout the Northeast, securing such a high-level-security contract is a testament to ENPRO’s solid track record. Our employees and in particular our field-chemist teams take great pride in helping law enforcement keep neighborhoods safe.”

ENPRO is now committed to properly disposing the byproduct waste seized by those in law enforcement at clandestine drug laboratories, as well as hazardous waste generated by the DEA’s forensic laboratories, mobile laboratories, training exercises, or by other DEA-authorized, waste-generating activities throughout the State of New York.

About ENPRO

ENPRO Services, Inc., is a customer-focused firm specializing in the management of oil and hazardous waste. With over 25 years of industry experience, ENPRO serves a diverse client base from its fully equipped service centers located in Burlington, VT, Pembroke, NH, Newburyport, MA, and Portland, ME. ENPRO provides comprehensive environmental services to address virtually any project that requires the professional management of oil and hazardous waste, featuring 24-hour emergency response, waste transportation and disposal, small- and large-scale site clean-ups, technical assessments, equipment rental, and the removal and installation of petroleum/chemical distribution and storage tank systems, as well as a broad range of additional field and technical services. ENPRO is recognized throughout the Greater Northeast for its depth of seasoned employees and their ability to complete assignments on a turnkey basis using company-owned resources.