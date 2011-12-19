Ala. police using grants for equipment

Birmingham Business Journal

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Grants from the Department of Homeland Security in the amount of $224,115 are being used by several local law enforcement agencies in Madison County for laptop computers and other equipment.

According to the Huntsville Times, agencies that will receive the laptops, printers, vehicle GPS systems, handheld GPS and other equipment include the police departments of Huntsville, Gurley, Triana, Owens Cross Roads, New Hope and the Madison County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Also purchased was an ALERRT training kit for both the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, which are Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training programs that train officers in active shooter response.

