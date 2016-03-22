Mass. police motorcycle unit gets $4k mobile device

By Jeanne M. Rideout

Holbrook Wicked Local

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Running plates and checking IDs is a snap for a police officer with a computer-equipped cruiser, but not so quick for a motorcycle traffic officer, who has to radio the station to access information on a car pulled over to the side of the road.

This situation changed for the better at a ceremony at the Holbrook Police Station March 9 when the Spirit of Blue Foundation awarded a safety equipment grant to the Holbrook department in the form of a Mobile Data Terminal, a foldable tablet that fits in the motorcycle’s pouch.

“This device will provide much needed information instantaneously for the officer who is assigned to the motorcycle traffic division, which will allow him to perform his duties more efficiently and safely,” Holbrook Police Chief William Smith stated.

Full Story: Holbrook police motorcyle unit gets $4K mobile device