Getac Announces X500 Rugged Mobile Server Notebook

World’s First Server-Class Fully Rugged Notebook Features Embedded RAID Controller, Dual Ethernet, Quad Core Processor, Discrete VGA and Up to Five Terabytes Storage

IRVINE, Calif. —Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is introducing the X500 Server. Designed for mobile command centers, the new briefcase-size X500 rugged mobile server is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), high-performance, mobile rugged server that allows quick deployment and can be easily transported into emergency, disaster and temporary environments.

The X500 rugged mobile server is built from a quad core X500 ultra-rugged notebook, and adds a RAID expansion chassis, complete with RAID controller board and up to five shock-protected storage drives that can be easily accessed or swapped through one of two quick access doors. Embedded inside the RAID expansion chassis is a RAID controller card for enterprise-class server applications. The X500 Server supports RAID levels 0, 1 and 5 and includes software designed to make it easy to view, monitor and configure the storage in your mobile server.

The X500 rugged mobile server is powered by an Intel Core i7-820QM 1.73 GHz quad core processor for stellar performance and speed with 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the server features the NVIDIA® GeForce® GT330M discrete VGA graphic controller with 1GB of memory and comes standard with an integrated 15.6 inch 800NITs QuadraClear sunlight-readable display.

“The compact and self-contained X500 mobile rugged server can be deployed virtually anywhere and anytime, allowing critical on-site data to flow in remote locations,” said Jim Rimay, president of Getac. “The server’s power, storage and Windows Server 2012 make it ideal for quick deployment in harsh or fast-moving mobile environments.”

Key features of the X500 rugged mobile server:

• Windows Server 2012

• Intel Core i7-820QM 1.73 GHz quad core processor

• 16GB RAM • NVIDIA® GeForce® GT330M discrete VGA with 1GB memory

• 15.6 inch 800NITs QuadraClear sunlight readable display

• 500GB SATA Notebook Storage

• Up to 5TB RAID storage (RAID 0, 1 or 5 data management)

• Dual 10/100/1000 base-T Ethernet ports

• Three USB 2.0 ports and one USB/eSATA combo port

• Two serial 9-pin D-sub ports

• 802.11 a/b/g/n high-powered WLAN (up to 1000 meters)

• Bluetooth (v2.1+EDR class 2)

• Full-sized LED backlit membrane keyboard with integrated numeric pad

• 16.2 x 12.5 x 4.6", 18.9 lbs

Beyond its overall performance, the Getac X500 Server is certified to military specifications for operation in extreme conditions. Built for outdoor use, the X500 Server can withstand drops, shocks, spills and vibrations. The X500 Server is MIL-STD-810G certified for ruggedness and shock protection, and its IP65 rating covers it for water and dust. At 16.2 x 12.5 x 4.6 inches in size, the briefcase-size X500 rugged mobile server can be easily carried and deployed, maximizing usage and efficiency. The X500 rugged mobile server is available for immediate ordering, with first orders shipping at the end of May 2013.