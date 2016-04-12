Getac S410 Sets New Standards For Performance, Flexibility, Security and Durability in Semi-Rugged Notebooks

Best-In-Class Performance, Purpose-Built Configurability, First-in-Class Security Features, and Rugged Design Creates Ideal Notebook for Public Safety, Insurance, Field Service and Other Mobile Professionals

IRVINE, CA.— Designed to withstand the daily – and often punishing – routine of today’s mobile professionals, including public safety officers, insurance adjustors, engineers and field service professionals, the all–new Getac S410 semi–rugged notebook now provides the highest levels of performance, flexibility, security and durability in a form factor that is 29% thinner and 23% lighter than Getac’s previous semi–rugged laptop.

“The S410 is yet again an example of how Getac is leading the rugged industry with forward-thinking products. The S410 strives to be the world’s most feature-rich and cost-effective semi-rugged laptop,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac.

Taking full advantage of Intel’s 6th Generation Skylake Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, the S410 delivers the highest performance in its class. Combined with optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950M discrete graphics, Intel 802.11ac Wi–Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 technology, and a hot-swappable battery design, users will experience maximum around-the-clock performance. The available 14" Full HD LumiBond® 2.0 screen provides a responsive 10-point touch experience, even while wearing gloves, with up to 1000 nits of brightness for glare-free reading, even in direct sunlight.

The S410 is a versatile, purpose-built solution enabling mobile professionals to customize a notebook that fits their specific needs and existing workflow, resulting in more successful implementations. The S410 offers the most complete combination of integrated I/O options, including a second LAN port and PowerShare USB 2.0, which allows the computer to charge even when it is turned off and eliminates the need for additional charging adapters. Rugged vehicle dock solutions from Gamber-Johnson and Havis make it ideal for public safety because tri-pass-through antenna ports allow officers to simultaneously connect high-gain WWAN, WLAN and roof-mounted GPS antennas.

The Getac S410 provides a variety of security features and is the first notebook in its class to include TPM 2.0, which monitors and protects system start-ups by ensuring the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system. The S410 also offers optional Absolute DDS, which can be configured to disable the device the moment it senses security has been compromised. Multifactor authentication options, including password protection, an RFID reader, a finger-print reader and a SmartCard reader allow users to take full advantage of Microsoft Windows 10 identity and access control features, including Windows Hello, Microsoft Passport, and Credential Guard.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and the all new S410 semi-rugged notebook proudly continues that tradition. It is MIL-STD810G and IP51-certified to survive drops up to three feet, spills, moisture, vibrations, shock, and extreme temperatures, from 5.8°F to 140°F (operating temperature) and -60°F to 160°F (storage temperature). Sealed I/O ports and an island-style, splash-proof keyboard protect system components from dust and water, while the KryptoShell™ 2.0, rubber corners and an ergonomic rubber handle provide supreme protection.

With a starting price of $1,349, the Getac S410 semi-rugged notebook delivers maximum mobile performance with the brawn of rugged durability to protect your investment. For more information on the new Getac S410, visit Getac.com.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit Getac.com.