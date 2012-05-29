Houston Police Department to Outfit Entire Fleet of 1,800 Police Cars with Getac B300 Rugged Notebooks

City council approves contract with PCS Mobile to ensure officers have latest mobile technology to serve and protect

IRVINE, Calif. — Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced today that the Houston City Council has approved a contract with PCS Mobile to outfit the city’s 1,800 police cruisers with Getac B300 rugged notebook computers along with in-vehicle docks and mounts. Delivery of the Getac B300 rugged notebooks will be in late May with installation beginning in June.

As the fourth largest city with the fifth largest police department in the U.S., Houston utilized technical advisers at the Houston Police Department to evaluate several vendor solutions for quality, performance, price, and technical features that matched the need of officers to access information and remote databases from the convenience and safety of their police cars. Their decision to select PCS Mobile and Getac was based on the ability to provide customized features addressing the specific needs of the environment where the rugged notebooks will be used along with PCS Mobile’s capabilities to provide services for and manage such a large project.

The Getac B300 rugged notebook computers will include a powerful 2.3GHz Intel® Core™ i7 processor, sunlight readable 1400 NITs QuadraClearTM display, fast 4G LTE certified for the Verizon Wireless network, responsive 128GB Solid State Drive, lightweight magnesium alloy second generation B300 vehicle-docking station and the industry’s best 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

“Getac takes tremendous pride in providing rugged solutions to government and law enforcement agencies that have unique needs based on product applications and geographic environments,” says Jim Rimay, president of Getac. “The Houston Police Department joins several other large police departments who rely on Getac rugged notebooks including Orlando, Florida and San Jose, California.”

About Getac

Getac, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Getac Technology Corporation. Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2011 consolidated revenue $25.3 billion USD) was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Getac’s business coverage includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and rugged handheld devices for military, police, government, communications, manufacturing and transportation applications ranging from fully rugged to commercial-grade rugged. Getac’s strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of customization and all-aspect hardware–software integration solutions. Apart from the rugged computing business, Getac is also involved with the design and manufacture of plastic and lightweight metal components. The acquisition of Waffer Technology in 2009 has made Getac the world’s third-largest aluminum–magnesium alloy producer. For more information, visit us.getac.com and follow Getac on Twitter.

About PCS Mobile

PCS Mobile is a solution provider of products and services supporting mobile data, video and voice applications. The company has a national presence with branch offices in several strategic regions, including Houston, with the corporate office in Denver, Colo. PCS Mobile supports a number of vertical markets, and its clients range from Fortune 500 companies to state and local public safety organizations. Their diverse product lines include four key areas, each supported by a suite of nationally recognized products, with the option for PCS Mobile to provide full, turn-key solutions or to provide only product and/or services. PCS Mobile’s ability to adjust to its clients’ specialized needs ensures a flexible and unique partnering experience. For more information, visit us at www.pcsmobile.com or contact Tricia Smith, director of business development, at 888-836-7841.