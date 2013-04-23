Smith Micro Provides Wireless Connection Management Software for Getac Rugged Laptops and Tablets

Getac Rugged devices get equipped with simple, secure, and reliable wireless connectivity features from Smith Micro’s QuickLink Mobility

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. –Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is offering the QuickLink® Mobility connection management solution to enable simple, secure, and reliable wireless network access on select Getac devices.

Getac’s rugged computers allow mobile users working in extremely challenging environments, such as military, public safety, utility and field service industries to get their jobs done. These customers expect dependable and secure wireless connections, so Getac tapped Smith Micro, the long-time leader in mobile connectivity, as their software partner to meet these needs. Smith Micro’s QuickLink Mobility makes wireless network connections fast and reliable, helping first responders, field soldiers and other users of rugged devices to get online and stay online, safely and easily.

“The mobile field workers we serve are often in areas of limited coverage or in situations where they move from network to network. Our rugged laptops and tablets are durable and reliable for any situation they may encounter, so the software they use needs to have the same durability and reliability,” said Tom Wang, product marketing manager for Getac. “Smith Micro has supplied many of the largest wireless operators and device makers with QuickLink connection management solutions for years, so combining their QuickLink Mobility application with our rugged computers made perfect sense.”

“For these mobile users of rugged devices, dependable connectivity is not optional - a lost connection could put lives at stake,” said Doug Louie, senior director or product marketing for Smith Micro. “Getac products are known for their quality and durability, and we’re proud that Getac has chosen to offer our QuickLink Mobility solution to their customers.”

Smith Micro’s QuickLink Mobility software will be available on several Getac rugged laptops, including: B300, S400, V100, V200 and Z710 models. Getac and Smith Micro’s customers will benefit from the following QuickLink Mobility features:

· Secure connection management that is carrier-agnostic

· Seamless, persistent connections across networks, including 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi

· Single-sign-on (SSO) and Connect-before-login (CBL) features to simplify access and reduce the risk of password failures

· Connection policy control to meet organizational or governmental standards compliance

QuickLink Mobility is part of Smith Micro’s QuickLink family of solutions that help make broadband connectivity easier, more reliable and more secure. For more information visit:

About Getac:

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2012 consolidated revenue $25.5 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, and rugged handheld devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit us.getac.com.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) provides solutions that simplify, secure and enhance the mobile experience. Our portfolio includes a wide range of applications that manage broadband connectivity, data traffic, devices, voice and video communications over wireless networks. With 30 years of experience developing world-class client and server software, Smith Micro helps the leading mobile network operators, device manufacturers and enterprises increase efficiency and capitalize on the growth of mobile-connected consumers and workforces. For more information, visit smithmicro.com.

