Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition

PRESS RELEASE

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Samsung Electronics America today announced the expansion of its Tactical Edition lineup with the new Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition. The latest in the evolution of Samsung’s tactical mobile technology, the new tablet delivers military-grade1 security and compatibility with a range of mission-ready software applications that special operations teams use.

“Samsung’s Tactical Edition solutions combine the power of our proven commercial, off-the-shelf devices with highly customized software and features to meet the demands of military personnel operating in high-stakes environments,” said Tyler Gipson, GM, Head of B2B at Samsung Electronics America. “With the Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition, we are introducing our most powerful purpose-built tactical solution yet – in a larger format to enhance precision Situational Awareness capabilities in the field.”

Samsung’s Tactical Edition mobile solutions stem from the company’s longstanding collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and are actively deployed across all branches of the U.S. military. They are also ideal solutions for first responders. The Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition retains all key features from previous Tactical Edition generations – including tactical radio interoperability and mission-ready software support – while introducing new hardware enhancements that support the safe and secure transmission of classified information.

Built for seamless integration, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition connects with most tactical radios, drone systems, laser range finders, external GPS, and more – supports persistent communication in multi-domain environments and provides a complete view of missions. It also supports all conventional cellular capabilities, including 5G2, LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6E and is AT&T FirstNet Ready.

With 5G band-locking mode, the tablet can connect exclusively to certified 5G networks, preventing any other network connections that could pose security threats. Military personnel can also leverage Stealth Mode for off-grid communications, disabling LTE and e-911, and muting all radio frequency broadcasting. For even greater mission security, Covert Lock goes deeper than Stealth Mode and de-energizes baseband communications modems and GPS, fully securing the device from emitting an RF signature.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition features advanced situational awareness tools that enhance tactical teams’ decision-making capabilities, helping them stay alert in the field. Night Vision mode supports viewing through night vision optic devices. The device is also optimized for mission-ready applications including Android Team Awareness Kit3 (ATAK) and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit4 (BATDOK).

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition is secured by Samsung Knox security5, a defense-grade security platform built into Samsung devices to safeguard sensitive data from the chipset up. Like all Tactical Edition solutions, the tablet meets rigorous industry regulations, including NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Components List, enabling active-duty and civilian military personnel to securely access classified information. In addition, Knox Dual Data at Rest (DualDAR) protects classified data up to Top Secret to be stored on the devices with two layers of encryption, even when they are powered off or in an unauthenticated state.

As a secure solution for classified missions, the tablet leverages Hypervisor Device Manager (HDM), one of the strongest layers of defense in depth to prevent hacking of all types. HDM enforces restrictions on LTE and GPS connectivity, thereby enhancing control and safeguarding.

Designed to tolerate extreme conditions, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition can endure drops up to 1.5 meters and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance6, as well as MIL-STD-810H7 compliant to withstand extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration and humidity. The device also features a long-lasting, replaceable battery8, providing extended power for the unpredictable demands of field work, and a sensitive touchscreen for use when wet, while wearing gloves or when using the included rugged S-Pen9.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition solution supports a variety of use cases for military personnel. It delivers powerful and efficient computing capabilities with the Exynos 1380, 5nm Octa-core processor– and features an immersive, 8-inch premium resolution display. The tablet is also equipped with an S Pen to more precisely annotate on the screen and a front 5 MP and rear 13 MP camera for taking and sharing images and videos from the field.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition is available through select IT channel partners. For more information about Samsung’s Tactical Edition portfolio, please visit www.samsung.com/TacticalEdition.