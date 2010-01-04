Getac Announces 5-Year “Bumper-to-Bumper” Warranty for All Fully Rugged Notebook Computers

Industry’s Best Warranty Provides Protection for Extended Use and Accidental Damage To Help IT Departments Manage Assets and Control Expenses

IRVINE, CA. -- Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers, announced today it will offer a new, 5-year warranty including damage that occurs due to accidental acts and exposure to environmental conditions, on its complete line of fully rugged notebook computers and tablets. The new 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty represents the best warranty in the industry at no additional cost to Getac customers. The new warranty covers all fully rugged systems delivered on or after January 1, 2010.

Getac’s line of rugged notebook computers and tablets are among the most reliable in the industry, an impressive accomplishment when considering the extreme environments and applications Getac’s products are typically used. By adding the 5-year warranty, including accidental damage, Getac users and corporate purchasing departments will be able to extend the life-cycle of these products in the field and amortize the cost over longer periods without additional service fees beyond the typical 3-year warrantees.

“This new 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty is a statement of confidence to the reliability of Getac rugged computers,” explains Jim Rimay, president, Getac, Inc. “Typically, computers have been upgraded on a three-year cycle. However, with today’s economic climate, customers are opting to keep assets into the forth and fifth year. By extending our warranty we’re providing the peace-of-mind reassurance that the total cost of owning our products is essentially ‘all-inclusive’ for five years.”

In addition, Getac’s extended warranty offers an enormous benefit to large utility and government organizations whose process for requesting -- and receiving -- spending approval to repair an out-of-warranty computer is a time-consuming process. Offering the 5-year warranty provides IT departments an opportunity to better manage their assets by knowing the projected costs over its lifespan at the time of purchase. The new Getac 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty underscores the company’s focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

About Getac

