Havis Announces Docking Stations for Panasonic Toughpads G1 & B1

New Havis docking stations for Panasonic Toughpads G1 & B1. Coming soon - Summer 2013!

In anticipation of the Windows based G1 Toughpad from Panasonic, Havis is in development on a rugged docking solution for this tablet. Maximize your productivity with these lightweight and strong designs that are built with theft deterrence, longevity and stability in mind. Pre-order yours today or get more details on the DS-PAN-700 for G1.

The Havis Docking Station for the Panasonic Toughpad B1 brings you the best computing solution for all your business needs. Designed with versatility in mind, this docking station secures your Android based 7” tablet, with and without the optional handstrap. Havis mounting options allow for tablet docking and usage in nearly any work environment.

The DS-PAN-800 Series Docking Station offers tablet charging, security, and connection to peripherals in medical, enterprise, and in-vehicle workplaces. Maximize your productivity with this rugged yet lightweight dock - built with theft deterrence, longevity, and stability in mind. Pre-order yours today or get more details on the DS-PAN-800 for B1.