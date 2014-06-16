Lexington Fire Department Selects SceneDoc for Fire Marshal Inspections

Toronto, ON, Canada - SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at the Lexington Fire Department in Lexington, Virginia.

Lexington Fire Department is initially implementing SceneDoc with two mission-critical objectives top-of-mind. First, to enable the Fire Marshal to conduct required inspections and investigations for the city, and second, to assist and participate in the full development of SceneDoc becoming the unified platform in conjunction with Rockbridge County Emergency Management. Phase two of Lexington’s plan includes integrating their police and public works departments into both the city and county systems. Lexington Fire Department is the first fire department to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the SceneDoc mobile platform. “Lexington FD is pleased to adopt SceneDoc’s flexible and highly adaptable mobile software” states Trent Roberts, Fire Marshal & Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Lexington. “Leveraging SceneDoc to meet our daily requirements in the Fire Marshal’s Office will significantly contribute to resident’s safety each and every day. SceneDoc’s integration into the county’s unified emergency management platform ensures city and county first responders can seamlessly share information across agencies when our residents need us the most.” Todd Oakes, Vice President of Government Solutions at SceneDoc shared “Lexington FD has set a new standard in leveraging SceneDoc and its overall use case. Automating their own processes and workflow while maximizing their stewardship and investment by integrating into the county wide unified system is proof of the county’s innovation and dedication to their mission. This innovative approach demonstrates not only how Lexington Fire Department, but any rural government agency for that matter, can leverage SceneDoc’s leading edge mobile investigation and field documentation platform to increase resident safety and security.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.