WASP Mobile Signs Exclusive Agreement with EHR Solutions Group to Provide its Mobile-Based Initiatives

WaspMobile CEO, Rick Catinella stated” that the wireless revolution has opened up a multi-billion dollar industry for millions of people worldwide, the mobile device has become a central part of life that connects us to people and data that manages our lifestyle. Forward looking health companies such as EHR Solutions Group are embracing the power of mobile connectivity as a way to reach customers through the mobile arena. The mobile phone is always on and it is the most logical platform for monitoring and maintaining personal health. This partnership presents us with a valuable opportunity to utilize our mobile technology platform for the Medical Electronic Health Records industry. Through this partnership we will enable a whole new set of tools and business models to the health market, enabling our technology for mobile devices using our innovative platform for health care providers and consumers.”

Gary Froonjian, President of EHR Solutions Group, stated” We are confident that our agreement with Wasp Mobile will provide us with the additional tools needed to improve productivity for medical professionals and help consumers manage their own health, in this lucrative market space. Wasp has the proven track record that we required to move ahead as our Mobile partner. We look forward to implementing our business initiatives with the help of the Wasp Mobile platform.”

About Devonhill Technology Partners Plc

Devonhill Technology Partners Plc is a technology investment holding company based in London. The Company markets IP for commercialization purposes and seeks to acquire or provide strategic investments into technology companies in the communications sector on a global basis. Wasp Mobile is the lead investment for the company in the communication sector. Devonhill’s shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About WASP Mobile

Waspmobile is a technology driven company that provides an integrated Mobile and Web based software to businesses or brands seeking to digitize and mobilize their marketing campaigns. Using our proprietary technology and turnkey solutions, we make every facet of building or improving on a campaign relevant to current consumer trends. WASP clients choose from a suite of services that effectively entails all facets under the mobile umbrella including: SMS. Augmented Reality, Mobile Web, Mobile Applications and a strong emphasis on video streaming. The company’s mobile platform offers customers the ability to run marketing and billing campaigns through many of the leading wireless providers in North America including T-mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. Its mobile application development frame work, enables WASP to build applications for multiple Smartphone platforms including iPhone, Android, Windows, BREW, Blackberry and Meego (Nokia). Wasp is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with offices in Hyderabad, India. WASP is a subsidiary of Devonhill Technology Partners, Plc.

For more information about Wasp Mobile, please refer to company’s website, www.waspmobile.com or contact info@waspmobile.com, 1-800-516-3591

About EHR Solutions Group

EHR Solutions Group LLC, A Web-based (SaaS) Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) Software Solution for healthcare practices of virtually any size or configuration. EHR Solutions Group has developed a software process referred to as “ADOM™,” (Advanced Digital Open Management) that has the ability to capture minute packets of data within a field, utilizing advanced computer science with innovative product design, enabling physicians to make better decisions, improve quality of patient care and care coordination. ADOM™ is total solution software, offering a complete suite of modules which allows physicians an easy to use and document the patient encounter in an efficient and intuitive manner. The ADOM™ solution includes a certified EHR, patient portal, scheduling, electronic eligibility verification, electronic prescribing, Evaluation Management (E/M) and mobile access capabilities for the practice, as well as sophisticated, efficient claims processing, denial tracking and revenue management for the billing professional.

For further information about EHR Solutions Group, please refer to the company’s website, www.ehrsolutionsgroup.com or contact info@ehrsolutionsgroup.com.