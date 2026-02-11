Milwaukee Police Department announces partnership with SAFEGUARD Recruiting

PRESS RELEASE

On February 5, 2026, SAFEGUARD Recruiting joined Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Leon Todd, executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, to announce a new recruiting partnership designed to accelerate MPD hiring.

During the announcement, Todd credited SAFEGUARD Recruiting’s recruiting-focused approach with doubling applications.

The Fire and Police Commission also launched a new Milwaukee Police officer recruitment website and a new recruitment video, both designed by SAFEGUARD as part of an all-hands-on-deck effort to strengthen the city’s recruiting pipeline.

“SAFEGUARD Recruiting is a leading law enforcement recruiting agency,” Todd said. “Their approach has doubled our applications.”

Doug Larsen, COO of SAFEGUARD Recruiting, praised the Commission’s commitment to modernization and candidate experience.

“Our interaction with the team in Milwaukee has been professional and progressive,” Larsen said. “We’re proud to support their mission and look forward to helping MPD sustain this momentum as they work to staff the agency fully.”

Explore the new Milwaukee Police Recruiting Website here.

