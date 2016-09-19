Government agencies and first responders to receive 40% discount for National Preparedness month on weather tracking software from SWIFT Weather

Minneapolis, MN – September 13, 2016 – In honor of National Preparedness Month this September, SWIFT Weather announced today their company will start offering a 40 percent discount on its award-winning Weather Defender Commercial Edition for federal, state and local government agencies, active and retired U.S. military, first responders and related government agencies. The weather alerts software is user-friendly and feature-rich, providing up-to-the-second data including always-on threat monitoring and real-time weather alerts sent to a desktop, email, or mobile device. The first-of-kind weather alerts software combines remote alerting with first-person visuals – all in one application. Government agencies or first responders can properly prepare by receiving highly accurate forecasts in advance of approaching tornadoes, thunderstorms, blizzards, ice storms, lightning, hurricanes, hailstorms, high winds, heavy precipitation and more. Users benefit from precise, dynamic weather data enabling them to minimize risk, maximize preparedness and optimize the allocation of manpower and resources to a certain geographic location with greater accuracy.

“Weather Defender delivers highly accurate severe weather data directly to government agencies and first responders giving them the ability to save more lives and property,” said SWIFT Weather CEO Rory Groves. “We’re pleased to offer our Commercial Edition of our weather alerts software to these organizations at a deep discount this September.”

Weather Defender Commercial Edition provides direct access 24/7/365 to an extensive network of radar stations and weather satellites, providing critical, real-time weather alerts and data anywhere in the nation. The customizable Alert Perimeter feature lets the user be the first to know a myriad of approaching threats, well ahead of public weather announcements. Weather Defender can be customized easily and quickly to target specific geographic locations and certain types of weather. Richly defined and highly detailed weather graphics allow for the best preparation or response for impending inclement weather. Additional features include industry and activity-specific weather maps; animated history with time lapse movies of weather activity in the user’s area; GPS integration; GIS import functionality; collaboration; and premium customer support via email, phone, online documentation and tutorial videos.

Weather Defender Commercial Edition normally retails for $1200 per year, but it is available now for $720 per year to qualifying organizations. Visit http://www.swiftweather.com to purchase or for more information or call 800-960-4586.