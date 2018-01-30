IRT launches RhodiumSE for special event management

DENVER, Colo. — Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), announced the launch of RhodiumSE – an incident management tool focused specifically on special events. The cloud-based software builds on IRT’s widely utilized Rhodium™ Incident Management Suite with key capabilities designed to meet the unique special event management needs of public safety agencies.

RhodiumSE can be securely run on laptops, tablets and mobile devices and can be scaled from local to Type 3 events. The product allows agencies such as law enforcement and emergency managers to pre-fill data, develop IAPs on the fly, and share critical information with coordinating agencies all from the RhodiumSE interface.

“Prior to RhodiumSE, customers told us their special event management often relied on a patchwork of different software and tools that weren’t necessarily scaled to their needs,” said Jarret Winkelman, IRT President. “With RhodiumSE, agencies are getting a collection of easy-to-use tools that adapt to any event, can provide a time savings of 50 percent or more, and many times allow for improved response while requiring fewer personnel and resources.”

During events, agencies can utilize layered mapping features in RhodiumSE for real-time adding and tracking of their assets across any event area or facility. IAPs can be rolled-over for longer duration events and built-in archiving streamlines after actions.

Beyond special events, RhodiumSE users can also utilize the proven capabilities of the Rhodium™ Incident Management Suite. The complete command and control solution can be utilized for day-to-day incidents and large scale multi-agency responses.

About Incident Response Technologies

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT’s flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, call (866) 260-7333 or visit IRT’s website at www.irtsoftware.com.