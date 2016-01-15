Kommander Software announces the launch of Detail Kommander, the firstever completely electronic software solution for OffDuty Detail management.

January, 2016: Orlando, FL Kommander Software today announced the launch of Detail Kommander ™ (www.DetailKommnader.com), the revolutionary OffDuty Detail management software that allows

agencies to completely manage their offduty detail program and finally get out of the manual scheduling, billing and collection business.

“It’s the very first of its kind, and brings the management of offduty details into the 21st century”, said Bill Kicklighter, CEO. “As a former law enforcement Chief, I knew the process of managing offduty details needed a solution that didn’t currently exist. So, after more than a year of focused planning and development, we’re excited that Detail Kommander ™ is now available to law enforcement and public safety agencies nationwide.”

it allows agencies to maintain complete control over the entire process.

Using an innovative approach that combines advanced software development and financial technology,and officers, as well as businesses hiring offduty law enforcement personnel. From electronic payment by the business to officers and/or agencies receiving funds by direct deposit, Detail Kommander ™ streamlines the entire process. It’s the first ever endtoend electronic solution andDetail Kommander ™ includes proprietary features such as the Custom Fairness Engine ™ and Officer Rating System ™., as is a fair rating system that incentivizes officers to arrive on time and perform at their best. Detail Kommander ™ allows agencies to use their own policies and practices to customize the application while taking advantage of powerful software engineering that does the heavy lifting and task work for them.

“Response to the new product has been tremendous”, said Bill Kicklighter from the Florida Police Chief’s winter conference. “We are humbled by the support of our law enforcement family and proud to provide them with a tool that saves their agencies significant time and money.”

While some scheduling applications have attempted to approach offduty detail management as a scheduling task, anyone that has managed an offduty program knows it involves much more than organizing dates on a calendar . Manual posting, scheduling, billing and collection of payments is incredibly labor intensive, and Detail Kommander ™ finally solves it all by providing a complete solution to every aspect of the offduty detail process.

The best news of all? It’s incredibly budget friendly . Detail Kommander’s technology, finance and business model allows them to offer the featurepacked software to agencies at no cost. Hard to believe, but it’s true. It’s a great solution for any size agency, large or small. Contact Kommander Software for more information and for a free demo to see how the product can help your agency.

To learn more, visit www.DetailKommander.com or call (407) 9062121.

