Mark43 launches single-platform cloud technology solution at Fla. police department

Mark43 has implemented the world’s leading public safety CAD, RMS and analytics platform to support Fort Myers PD in serving and protecting its community. Courtesy photo

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has launched its single-platform solution that includes its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) for the Fort Myers Police Department in Florida. Mark43’s RMS provides the most enjoyable report writing experience available on the market, while the CAD lets dispatchers move fast and focus exclusively on the task at hand.

Mark43’s RMS enables fast and accurate data entry, better analysis, and lightning-fast training. The Mark43 CAD also requires minimal training, designed through thousands of hours of user shadowing to be a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, or in-field first responder during emergency response. Hosted on a CJIS-compliant government cloud, Mark43’s platform enables painless data-sharing across the entire department through Mark43 Analytics, which centralizes CAD and RMS data reports in real time to better inform agency decisions.

Due to Fort Myers PD’s advancements in technology, transition to the new data-driven policing model, and the unrelenting effort put forth by the Officers at Fort Myers PD, the City of Fort Myers has seen a 48.7 percent reduction in violent crime, and a 9.8 percent reduction in property crime between 2016 to 2019. While Fort Myers PD previously used eight separate programs to accomplish many of their calls for service, Mark43 is providing an efficient, integrated platform to handle a tremendous amount of intelligence through the Department’s data-driven policing model.

Mark43 RMS houses the market’s most advanced capabilities for effortless compliance with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), a reporting standard mandated by the FBI for all U.S. agencies starting January 1, 2021. The Mark43 RMS handles the hard work of tabulating the data and correcting errors, and providing the proper output that the FBI requires.

“We are thrilled at the efficiency and support that Mark43 is providing for us in serving our citizens and protecting our community,” said Kristin Capuzzi, Public Information Officer of the Fort Myers Police Department. “Whether it’s seamless data entry or easy information-sharing in the cloud, Mark43’s platform intuits the data needs of our officers and dispatchers and is helping our department build a safer Fort Myers.”

With over 180 team members across five offices in North America, Mark43’s nimble team provides every customer with 24/7/365 support from implementation to launch to sustainment. The mission-driven team is dedicated to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the critical job that is public safety. In spring 2020, Mark43 launched the Mark43 Pandemic Preparedness Package to help agencies cope with COVID-19, and the ACT Package to work with agencies in promoting transparency, best practices and innovation for police and communities.

“Public safety agencies need tools that can keep up with the incredibly complex and ever-changing tasks at hand,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-Founder and Head of Marketing. “Mark43 is there every step of the way with a single platform that is secure, easy-to-use, and organization-improving and always adjusting to be a source of support for the user.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 100 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.