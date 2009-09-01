More Public Safety Agencies, Cities and Counties Manage Critical Operations with New World Systems Public Sector Software Solutions

Troy, Mich. (September 1, 2009) — New World Systems, the leader in public sector software solutions, today announced that the Company’s world-class Professional Services and Support teams brought 16 additional municipalities live and operational on mission-critical solutions in the month of July. New World Systems has helped more than 128 customers implement new major applications in the first half of 2009.

Serving the public sector for nearly 28 years, New World Systems is one of the most trusted public safety and public administration software providers in the nation, with more than 750 customers comprised of more than 1,500 public sector organizations throughout the U.S. Because New World’s solutions are critical tools in reducing response time during emergencies and keeping local governments running efficiently, the Company has a staff of more than 100 Professional Services and Support team members dedicated to ensuring complete implementation success. New World’s proven implementation methodology includes Project Management Institute of America standards, on-site training, installation and ‘go-live’ support

“New World’s Professional Services and Support staff have a tremendous amount of public sector software experience behind them,” said Mark Dvorak, Vice President of Logos Public Administration Operations. “We work very closely with each of our customers to tailor training to their specific needs, ensuring they fully implement all of New World’s solutions and are well prepared to realize all the value possible from their investment.”

“Public sector projects are restricted by time and budget,” said Mark Prevost, Vice President of Marketing. “We provide standardized but configurable software and a proven implementation plan that ensures projects meet each customer’s time and budget requirements.”

New World Systems congratulates the following customers for their teamwork with New World Professional Services in July:

Aegis/MSP Public Safety Software Customers:

• Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois

• North East King County Regional Public Safety Communication Agency (NORCOM), Washington

• Jeffersonville Police Department, Indiana

• Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado

• Sedalia Police Department, Missouri

Logos.NET Public Administration Software Customers:

• Marion, Ohio

• Bowling Green, Kentucky

• Middletown, Rhode Island

• Battle Creek, Michigan

• Transbay Joint Powers Authority, California

• Contra Costa Transportation Authority, California

• Coralville, Iowa

• Wake Forest, North Carolina

• Valdosta, Georgia

After becoming fully operational, New World Systems’ customers receive a dedicated Customer Care Manager and have easy access to on-going training, customer support and consistent reliable software releases as part of New World’s Partner for Life program.

“Public safety and public administration ERP projects are a large investment of time and resources for new customers,” said Prevost. “Because of this, New World Systems’ Professional Services, Support and Customer Care teams have established proven processes to ensure that every customer is exceedingly happy with their New World partnership for decades to come.”

New World Systems, a public sector software company in Troy, Michigan, has provided software solutions for public safety and public administration organizations since 1981.The Company designs, develops, markets, supports and implements the fully integrated Logos® Public Administration Suite for local governments and the Aegis® Public Safety Suite for Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS. New World Systems has more than 750 customers comprised of more than 1,500 public sector agencies across the United States.