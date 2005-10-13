Patron Systems Launch PolicyGate™ Email policy gateway

PolicyGate automates email compliance in large scale email environments.

CHICAGO - Patron Systems, Inc. (“Patron”) (Pink Sheets: PTRS), a provider of information security solutions offering homeland security and regulatory compliance to corporations, municipalities, counties and states, today unveiled PolicyGate, a comprehensive email “policy gateway”. PolicyGate provides email archiving, secure messaging, content filtering and electronic discovery for regulatory compliance. PolicyGate will be showcased at the NRS Fall Compliance Conference in Miami Beach October 18th- 20nd.

PolicyGate is a field proven, highly scalable email compliance solution designed for regulatory compliance and email management. PolicyGate was purpose built to the exacting standards of the SEC 17a-4 and NASD 3010 requirements. PolicyGate has broad applications in the public sector for management of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and administration of electronic Open Meetings Act (OMA) policies. Moreover, PolicyGate is designed to enable government agencies to comply with privacy standards which are prescribed by the Office of Justice Programs.

PolicyGate brings to market several unique features which are highly valued by commercial and public sector customers:

Highly scalable architecture - ability to execute pre-review or post-review scanning on high volumes of email.

Tiered Policy Structure - allows unique policies to be applied to discrete groups within the enterprise.

Robust set of available “policy actions” Block - “non-compliant” messages can be blocked from delivery. Wrap - sensitive or confidential material can be automatically protected with a permission wrapper to ensure information is not lost through error or malicious intent. Route -email is forwarded to a designated mailboxes based on policy, much like a CRM solution. Return - “non-compliant” messages can be returned to send with pre-scripted messages.



Archive management - with purge utility for retention expiration.

Discovery - all archives are easily searched using a combination of 22 categories plus free text searches.

Reporting - easily generates reports for rapid response to regulatory inquiries, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) and internal audits.

Integration will Anti-virus and SPAM - Leading vendors software is easily integrated

Application Programming Interface - partners and OEMs benefit from the open API which allows for add-on features to the gateway.

Support for capture of internal MS Exchange and Lotus Notes/Domino email.

Multi-lingual support - PolicyGate’s open lexicon supports many languages including the double byte character set for Japanese.

“PolicyGate is expanding from a strong installed base in the financial services sector to applications in the public sector. This expansion is consistent with our business plan and we are pleased with the market reception” said Bob Cross Patron CEO. He went on to say “PolicyGate offers our customers the benefits of six years of experience in the compliance market. We are pleased to bring PolicyGate to market with such strong customer support”

“Patron’s PolicyGate is clearly the leading edge solution in the market today. Having just recently conducted an exhaustive evaluation of available solutions, PolicyGate is the ideal solution for our needs” said Peter Savarese, …...

Founded in 2002, Patron Systems was established to provide software solutions to corporations, public safety organizations, local and state governments, and federal governmental agencies. The Patron portfolio focuses on the most critical asset of the enterprise -- its intellectual property -- providing continuous, layered, security for data in motion, data in applications, and data at rest. Further information is available at www.patronsystems.com.