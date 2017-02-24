Protector Apps launches LEO Toolkit app

DALLAS — Protector Apps, a LEO company, announced that it has released The LEO Toolkit App on Google Play and Amazon. The LEO Toolkit is a set of apps specifically designed for Law Enforcement. Either Patrol Officers or Detectives can utilize these tools on a daily basis. Many Police Departments, regardless of size, do not have the funds to properly supply officers with the tools they need to complete the job. The LEO Toolkit was designed for those officers who need basic tools all in one place.

The LEO Toolkit contains The Miranda Warnings in English and Spanish, The Penal Code for all states (internet required), a flashlight, and compass.

The Voice Recorder is designed for field interview of victims or suspects when a digital recorder is not available. The Voice Recorder is perfect for getting statements from witnesses who don’t want to wait or put it down in writing.

Case Notes. This app contains a small note taking app that allows the officer to use a case number and other identifier along with notes. The notes can be saved, emailed, and searched. An entire report narrative could be done on the app and emailed to yourself in order to copy and paste into your departments official report.

The Body Cam. For officers that are still waiting for a body cam to be issued or Detectives, who are not issued a body cam. This app is perfect to record of your interactions with suspects in the field. Interviewing a suspect in the field where they admit to you that they committed the offense, but refuse to write it down. Now, you have a court ready record of their admission. Since the Body Cam uses the cell phones camera it can easily be placed in the shirt pocket where the camera lens protrudes.

The Field Interview Card. Keep track of any group of people you come in contact with. Any information can be entered and saved. A portrait and a second photo, usually tattoos, can be stored with each card. The cards are searchable for any keyword. The Field Interview Cards can be exported, emailed, and imported by anyone with The LEO Toolkit.

Consult your legal counsel on the admission of data stored in The LEO Toolkit. We recommend using on a departmentally issued device or a device that is not your primary cell. A old Android device is perfect for this app. An Apple version is in the works!

About Protector Apps

Based in Dallas Texas, Protector Apps, is a for LEO by LEO company. The company has over 26 years of law enforcement experience in a local Police Department. The purpose of the company is bringing much needed tools to those who protect us. We can be reached at Protectorapps@gmail.com, or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/protectorapps.