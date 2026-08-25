Editor’s note: What Mom, Dad and the Academy Didn’t Teach You is a nine-part career survival series from Gordon Graham and Bruce “Coach Sok” Sokolove, two self-described “geezer cops” with more than seven decades of law enforcement experience between them. Drawing on what they’ve learned as officers, supervisors, trainers and observers of the profession, the series explores the everyday decisions that can protect — or quietly derail — a law enforcement career. Each installment tackles one lesson they believe officers should learn early, rather than the hard way.

Between the two of us, we have more than seven decades in this profession. We have been officers, supervisors, trainers and, in the later chapters of our careers, observers — watching good cops make entirely avoidable mistakes.

Not bad cops. Good ones.

The academy teaches you to do the job. Arrest techniques, firearms qualification, criminal law and first aid. What it does not teach — and what nobody seems to teach, at least not plainly and early enough — is the ecology of a law enforcement career: the legal, professional, social and personal environment in which that career will either survive or get quietly dismantled.

This series shares nine practical lessons that too many officers learn the hard way. Lesson one looked at how your digital footprint is a professional liability. Lesson two looked at your first amendment rights as a police officer. In this installment,we examine why honesty in reports, evidence handling and every other part of the job is essential to an officer’s credibility in court.

Lesson 3: Integrity is infrastructure, not aspiration

Two U.S. Supreme Court cases govern your credibility as a witness for the rest of your career, and most officers graduate the academy without understanding either of them.

Brady v. Maryland (1963) established that prosecutors must disclose exculpatory evidence to the defense. Giglio v. United States (1972) extended this obligation to information bearing on the credibility of government witnesses — including the law enforcement officers who testify for the prosecution. What this means practically:

A sustained finding against you — for dishonesty, bias, or serious misconduct — may be material the prosecution is legally required to disclose to defense counsel every time you testify.

Many district attorney’s offices maintain a “Brady list.” If your name is on it, cases get dismissed because of you. Prosecutors stop calling you as a witness. And the list tends to follow you from agency to agency, because prosecutors in your new jurisdiction will ask your old one.

The implication is straightforward: Integrity in small things — use of force paperwork, overtime documentation, evidence handling — is not optional and not merely a matter of personal ethics. It is career infrastructure.

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| Want more career lessons from Gordon and Bruce? Watch their on-demand webinar: 9 Career-Saving Lessons for Cops