BWC shows shootout that left 2 Conn. officers wounded, suspect dead

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released body camera video showing a shootout with a fleeing suspect that left two officers wounded and the suspect dead, CT Insider reported.

The Aug. 21 incident began when officers with the Hartford Police Department were investigating illegal activity. A suspect fled the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle and continuing to flee from officers.

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One officer who had pursued the suspect on foot said he felt what could be a gun in the suspect’s waistband, CT Insider reported.

The vehicle pursuit traveled through Hartford into neighboring communities. Eventually, the suspect stopped his vehicle and got out, running into a wooded area.

At that point, the suspect engaged in a shootout with officers, which wounded a Hartford Police officer and a Rocky Hill Police officer. The suspect was also wounded in the shootout and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were transported to a hospital and have since been released, CT Insider reported.