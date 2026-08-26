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BWC shows shootout that left 2 Conn. officers wounded, suspect dead

A gun-toting suspect fled from Hartford officers in a vehicle; when officers stopped the car, he got out and engaged in a shootout that left two officers wounded by gunfire

August 26, 2026 12:38 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released body camera video showing a shootout with a fleeing suspect that left two officers wounded and the suspect dead, CT Insider reported.

The Aug. 21 incident began when officers with the Hartford Police Department were investigating illegal activity. A suspect fled the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle and continuing to flee from officers.

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One officer who had pursued the suspect on foot said he felt what could be a gun in the suspect’s waistband, CT Insider reported.

The vehicle pursuit traveled through Hartford into neighboring communities. Eventually, the suspect stopped his vehicle and got out, running into a wooded area.

At that point, the suspect engaged in a shootout with officers, which wounded a Hartford Police officer and a Rocky Hill Police officer. The suspect was also wounded in the shootout and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were transported to a hospital and have since been released, CT Insider reported.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com