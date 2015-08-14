Public Safety Service Vendor Aladtec Lands on Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, -- Inc. magazine just ranked Aladtec, Inc. No. 3197 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

Aladtec was founded 10 years ago and is headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. They provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software solutions to over 1,400 organizations primarily within the Public Safety Sector. More that 90,000 people use the system and in excess of 400 million hours have been scheduled using Aladtec.

“When we began Aladtec back in 2005, we were just trying to help a few local ambulance companies, and hoping the effort could someday break even,” states David Feyereisen, founder and CEO, Aladtec Inc., Hudson, WI. “We never imagined this kind of growth, and it never would have happened without the hard work of our talented employees and the wonderful word-of-mouth advertising we received from numerous customers.”

The 2015 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 18 to September 22) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $205 billion, generating 647,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The story of this year’s Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership. In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “Business owners don’t achieve that kind of success by accident.”

Aladtec offers an online employee scheduling and workforce management system that is suitable for both small volunteer services and large multi-location corporations. Aladtec provides an efficient, and cost-effective, solution to effectively manage employee scheduling and personnel data for many industries. Now, with over 1,300 customers and more than 80,000 active users using our employee scheduling and workforce management system, we are excited for what lies ahead and are committed to continuing to make our customer’s lives even easier.