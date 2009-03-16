VIQ Solutions’ Subsidiary Awarded Contract by Victoria State Police

Markham, Ontario - VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ Solutions” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:VQS) announced today that Spark & Cannon Australasia Pty Limited (“Spark & Cannon”), the Corporation’s wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, has been awarded a contract by the Victoria State Police for the provision of transcription services.

The contract has a term of three years with two options to extend for an additional year each. The contract’s estimated value to Spark & Cannon is AUS $2.25 million over the three year term based on the historical workflow supplied by the Victoria Police.

Victoria Police employs more than 13,600 people, including police, public servants and protective security officers, serving Victoria with 339 police stations throughout the state.

“Spark & Cannon is pleased to provide the Victoria Police with secure, efficient transcription services,” said Gregory Farmer, General Manager of Spark & Cannon. “The awarding of this contract demonstrates Spark & Cannon’s position as market leader in the provision of transcription solutions across Australia.”

Spark & Cannon recently announced the awarding of a similar contract for the provision of transcription services for the New South Wales Police.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is recognized as a global provider in the digital audio industry with innovative product and service-based solutions for voice-driven systems in the legal, medical, business, and government industries. VIQ Solutions provides an integrated range of digital record workflow solutions, including digital audio and video capture, workflow management software, transcription services, interactive electronic scheduling, and case management integration, all from one central, secure database.

About Spark & Cannon Australasia Pty Limited

A court reporting industry leader for over 40 years, Spark & Cannon offers efficient verbatim transcription to the courts. With a network of offices throughout Australia, Spark & Cannon serves legal customers in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. Spark & Cannon boasts a growing list of satisfied customers, including the WA Ministry of Justice, Federal Court of Australia, Family Court of Australia and numerous state-based courts and tribunals. For more information visit the Spark & Cannon website at www.sparkandcannon.com.au.

