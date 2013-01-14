Announcing MegaMatcher Accelerator 5 multi-biometric hardware/software solution

Latest Software and Hardware Multi-biometric Solution from Neurotechnology Provides Even Higher Accuracy, Flexibility and Versatility for Large-scale Identification

Vilnius, Lithuania – Neurotechnology, a provider of high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0, a multi-biometric software and hardware solution designed for large-scale projects that require high-volume, high-speed fingerprint and/or iris identification using very large databases. Enhancements in MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 provide the high level of control, versatility, speed and accuracy required for national-level projects such as criminal identification, voter registration, passport issuance and citizen ID where millions or even billions of records are required. Fingerprint and iris modes can be used individually or in combination for even higher reliability.

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 provides greater versatility than any previous version. It enables the system developer to optimize for accuracy or speed with eight different speed levels and provides more control and flexibility with the ability to specify all engine parameters, including speed level, for a single task. The updated algorithm in MegaMatcher Accelerator enhances accuracy for all kinds of fingerprints, including flat, slap, rolled or paper-scan.

“MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 significantly improves the accuracy and versatility for use in large AFIS implementations,” said Antonello Mincone, MegaMatcher Accelerator project lead for Neurotechnology. “When heterogeneous fingerprint data are used in the same system, as in the case of an application for document issuance that includes both civil and criminal databases coming from different fingerprint capturing sources, MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 allows the system developer to configure the balance of speed and accuracy for each different identification request. This facilitates optimal tuning of the overall system for the highest level of performance and reliability,” Mincone added.

The all-in-one MegaMatcher Accelerator software/hardware solution enables rapid deployment and provides extremely fast matching speeds of up to 100 million fingerprints per second and up to 200 million irises per second. It can manage a database of up to 40 million fingerprints and 50 million irises with the Extended version and up to 4 million fingerprints and 5 million irises with the Standard version. For even higher volume applications, multiple MegaMatcher Accelerators can be connected in a cluster to manage databases with billions of records.

Either fingerprint or iris mode can be used as a primary form of identification or both fingerprint and iris modes can be used together as a multi-biometric solution. MegaMatcher Accelerator also can check identification results with other biometric data from any Neurotechnology-supported modality, including face, palmprint or voice identification. Unlike systems that use pre-classification or internal database indexing, MegaMatcher Accelerator can perform a full database search for each match. This eliminates potential false rejections from incorrect classifications and gives MegaMatcher Accelerator a very high degree of reliability.

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 includes an improved fingerprint algorithm that is tens to hundreds of times faster, depending on fingerprint type (plain, rolled, paperscan, etc.), yet can reach the same accuracy level as MegaMatcher SDK – the most accurate AFIS product from Neurotechnology – when set at the typical False Acceptance Rate (FAR) values and template size used in medium and large scale projects. Unlike systems that achieve higher speeds by applying constraints, such as limiting maximal rotation of two compared fingerprints, MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 maintains its high speed remaining fully rotation invariant.

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 is available in both Extended and Standard versions. System benchmarks for both MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 versions are among the fastest in the industry:

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 Extended Version offers the highest performance for applications that require extremely fast matching with a large volume of data. Working on an HP ProLiant DL360p G8 server with 128 GB RAM, MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 Extended can manage a database of up to 40 million fingerprints and perform 1:N matching at a speed of 100 million fingerprints per second; it can manage a database of up to 50 million irises and perform 1:N matching at a speed of 200 million irises per second.

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 Standard Version is a fast, cost-effective, PC-based solution for customers with smaller biometric applications. Working on a PC with an i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 1.5TB HDD, MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 Standard can manage databases of up to 5 million irises or 4 million fingerprints and can perform matching of up to 35 million fingerprints or 70 million irises per second.



MegaMatcher and MegaMatcher Accelerator technologies are used in a wide variety of biometric solutions worldwide for national-scale projects, including voter registration, election control, passport and visa documentation, border control, criminal investigations and duplicate searches in large-scale government and commercial databases. The MegaMatcher fingerprint recognition algorithm is NIST MINEX-compliant for use in US Government Personal Identity Verification (PIV) program fingerprint recognition applications and it supports most biometric industry standards.

MegaMatcher Accelerator 5.0 is available through Neurotechnology or from distributors worldwide. For more information, go to: http://www.neurotechnology.com.



About Neurotechnology



Neurotechnology is a provider of high-precision biometric fingerprint, face, iris, palmprint and voice identification algorithms, object recognition technology and software development products. More than 2500 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers integrate Neurotechnology’s algorithms into their products, with millions of customer installations worldwide.



Drawing from years of academic research in the fields of neuroinformatics, image processing and pattern recognition, Neurotechnology was founded in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania and released its first fingerprint identification system in 1991. Since that time the company has released more than 100 products and version upgrades for identification and verification of objects and personal identity.