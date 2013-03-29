Beach Haven Police Adopt High-tech System to Detect Fake IDs

We’re helping the Beach Haven, NJ police prevent underage drinking with one of our Visual AIDD forensic ID verification systems! Beach Haven Chief of Police Kevin Kohler said, “This system is necessary and will be an asset to the department. It will take the guess work out of trying to identify fake driver’s licenses.” Within 45 minutes of using the system at the Marlin Bar the police had already made an arrest, charging a young woman with trying to use a fake New York license to get into the bar. Read the full story here, and view our news page here to see other business owners’ testimonials on our revolutionary technology!