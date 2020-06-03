CivicPlus releases enhanced agenda and meeting management software

Integrated Technology Leader Continues Commitment to Supporting Digital Transformation Needs of Local Governments

MANHATTAN, Kan. – CivicPlus, the integrated technology platform for local government, has released an enhanced version of its agenda and meeting management software. CivicClerk® 8 offers a fully redesigned and modern interface with intuitive and informational builtin workflows designed to save clerks time and improve collaboration. In architecting the release, CivicPlus’ software engineers incorporated the most cited user innovation requests, including the addition of ad hoc reporting and enhanced live meeting management tools.

CivicClerk 8 offers clerks, administrators, elected officials, and their citizens:

Flexible, customized agenda templates and management of any size packets

A highly configurable solution that scales from the most simple business process to the most complex

Automated workflows and built-in collaboration tools

A completely redesigned analytics module with easy ad hoc report building

Fully integrated agenda, live meeting, analytics, and media modules for seamless data sharing

An intuitive user interface that incorporates time-saving features and user-friendly functionality

Robust user permissions allowing for tailored visibility based on broad user categories or individual user roles

A board portal that provides elected and appointed officials with secure, personal access to meeting materials and facilitates meeting participation including electronic voting

A citizen portal with robust search functionality and a dedicated accessibility portal designed to WCAG 2.0 A and AA standards

Secure, cloud-based hosting with automatic upgrades and 24/7/365 support

According to Deb McNew, CivicClerk Vice President and General Manager, many of the system’s enhancements offer crucial functionality for clerks leading digital transformation and cloud-based systems migration in their communities.

“We designed our latest feature enhancements to enable the easy facilitation of online meetings, not knowing the public sector would be facing a paradigm-shifting reliance on digital solutions that would expedite their need to explore solutions like CivicClerk,” said McNew. “The feedback we have received from our beta testers reaffirms to us that the timing of this release is vital and that CivicClerk 8 offers the capabilities that clerks need now to keep their administrations operating efficiently, collaboratively, and transparently.” As a part of the CivicPlus® Platform, CivicClerk is cloud-based, eliminating the need for internal application management. CivicClerk is hosted in Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, providing a stable multi-user environment while ensuring high availability and uptime.

“We applaud clerks across the country who are rapidly shifting established information management and meeting formats to embrace digital platforms,” said McNew. “We realize that now more than ever, both clerks and their citizens need anytime, anywhere access to local information and public records.”

To learn more about CivicClerk 8, visit civicplus.com/civicclerk.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is the integrated technology platform for local government, working with over 4,000 local governments, including municipalities, counties, and municipal departments. CivicPlus has been selected by Inc. Magazine as “One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.” since 2011. For more information, visit CivicPlus.com.