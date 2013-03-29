Fake ID Arrests Lead to Related Charge

A man and a woman were arrested near Patriot Place in Foxboro, MA for trying to pass off a fake New Jersey ID as being real at Route 1 Liquor Mart. The man ran from the store and was later found by police with multiple credit cards containing fake names, new electronics, and expensive clothing. Police chief Edward O’Leary said that the AIDD-1000 reader used to catch the fake ID is “very sophisticated,” and also claims, “It’s been very good at picking up fake ID’s.” Read the full story here.