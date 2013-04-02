FBI Extends Advanced Authentication Mandate until 2014

The FBI Security Policy section 5.6.2.2.1, which requires agencies to adopt Advanced Authentication when accessing criminal justice information outside a secured environment, has been extended until September 30th, 2014. This does NOT apply for newly purchased computers being placed into police vehicles. In the case of police vehicles, 2 things exist: an existing computer being moved into a new car or replacement car, are grandfathered and do not need Advanced Authentication until the new 2014 date. However, there is still ongoing discussion regarding a “police vehicle” and if that will be completely exempt.

What agencies need to know right now are:

• Any member accessing criminal justice information outside the police department walls or fixed mounted computer in a police car ARE REQUIRED to use Advanced Authentication. (Applies to ANY type of device) • Any member accessing criminal justice information from a fixed mounted computer in a police car is NOT REQUIRED SO LONG AS that computer was purchased prior to September 30th, 2005. That computer is considered “grandfathered” under current definitions. IF implemented after that date, Advanced Authentication IS REQUIRED. • Any member accessing criminal justice information from within the police department is NOT REQUIRED to use Advanced Authentication.

