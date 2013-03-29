Milford Police Add ID Scanners, Tablets To Cruisers

The Visual AIDD technology is taking on a new task for the police department in Milford, Massachusetts. The department recently received a state grant in the amount of $68,000.00 .

The grant was used to purchase 9 new computer systems, which Advanced ID Detection equipped with the newest Visual AIDD Software, were installed, and are now ready for use in Milford P.D.’s patrol cars!

The availability of this type of technology at the fingertips of police officers is, as Deputy Chief James Heron described during an interview with a reporter from Milford’s “Daily Voice,” “unprecedented for the region.”

Read the full story, here.