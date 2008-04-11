New Stealth Sensor® is much needed update to the FriskerPRO

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Paradigm Tactical Products Inc., a leading provider of detection technology and homeland security solutions to the military as well as to the corrections, law enforcement and security industry has announced the release of a major update to the popular but outdated FriskerPRO.

The FriskerPRO has been the lead product for Paradigm Tactical Products for over 5 years. However during that period the original patent became technologically outdated. The engineers at Paradigm Tactical have been working on a replacement technology that addresses the deficiencies of the FriskerPRO. The FriskerPRO has been plagued with excessive noise, excessive vibration as well as some other issues. Many of these deficiencies originated when the product was patented. Unlike the FriskerPRO, the Stealth Sensor was professionally designed utilizing state-of-the-art technology.

A majority of FriskerPRO users indicated that a silent model detector would be preferred as they felt their safety was at risk when a hand worn detector is activated during a search and the vibrating unit buzzes or the subject feels a vibration during a pat down search. The Stealth Sensor belt worn receiver, pocket receiver, or ear worn receiver design resolves this problem. The Stealth Sensor is adjustable to allow detection from a greater distance from the subject. The alerting devices incorporated into the Stealth Sensor are also adjustable in volume or vibration strength. The Stealth Sensor is also rechargeable. Additional features of the Stealth will include GPS tracking and synchronization with cell phones to transmit or alert other locations.

By incorporating Bluetooth transmitting technology, the receivers can be worn or carried by additional officers on the scene of a subject search. The officers would then be silently alerted if the subject being searched was found to have a metal object by the hand or wrist worn search band during the search.

Vincent Cammarata, Paradigm Tactical Products Chief Executive, boasted, “The FriskerPRO was a good product in its time. That time has now passed. The Stealth Sensor will make sales where the FriskerPRO never could.” Cammarata added, “The Stealth Sensor is an entirely new concept. Our engineers realized that a user did not need a hand worn metal detector. They only needed a sensor on either their palm or wrist. We developed patent pending technology that uses the latest Bluetooth protocols instead of a bulky hand worn unit. When a police officer uses the Stealth Sensor he will never worry if a suspect will feel the vibration of a hand worn unit as all the electronics are securely placed in his pocket or on his utility belt. A very large number of sales have been lost over the past five years due to the excessive vibration/noise issues of the FriskerPRO. Now with the Stealth Sensor we hope to capture those numerous sales and many new ones as well.”

About Paradigm Tactical Products

Paradigm Tactical, based in Georgetown, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of detection technology and homeland security solutions to the military as well as corrections, law enforcement and security industry. The Company owns rights to license, manufacture, market, and sell all of its devices. As the heightened attentiveness to terrorist and other security threats continue to increase, Paradigm Tactical is meeting the higher demand for security and inspection systems. The Company has sold products to numerous Federal, State, and local institutions.

