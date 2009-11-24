New Technology Now Affordable for Individual Use

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - A desktop media eraser/degausser that uses powerful permanent magnets to clear magnetically recorded information from video and audio tapes, PC disks, and PC hard drives is now available at an affordable price to the average individual, family, business, or other organizations, and works without any electricity.



The magnetic information stored on the media is removed by the strong magnetic lines of force contained within the highly shielded transport pathway as the media is moved through the device, over the magnets, and out the exit side of the component.

In recent years, hundreds-of -millions of magnetic media items have been sold to individuals and businesses for recording video, audio, or computer data. When the time comes to dispose of these storage devices, cleaning, to ensure unwanted recorded material does not get into the wrong hands and lead to identity theft or some other embarrassing situation, is at the heart of the Erase-O-Matic design.

Millions of floppy disks and Zip disks exist that contain personal, medical, and financial information, but they are no longer needed or used. To dispose of them safely, they need to be erased completely, not just reformatted. These problems can be handled easily with the Erase-O-Matic, since it is economical and practical for either household or office use.

The component requires no power source and has no switches, controls, adjustments, or moving parts, which eliminates the need for maintenance and special operating, handling, or processing skills. Each time magnetic media is passed through the pathway, it is exposed to the same uniform type and level of magnetic forces – and you will get the same results every time.

An added feature of the Erase-O-Matic is a magnet protection block, which is inserted and attracted into the middle of the pathway to prevent unwanted metal objects from being drawn into the magnets when the component is not in use.

Unlike current hand held degaussers on the market, which are never uniformly effective due to their requirements for specific degausser component movements, media proximity, and media exposure durations, the Erase-O-Matic construction ensures all media moves across the magnets in a uniform fixed direction, guided by the walls of the transport pathway.

Media proximity is always immediately adjacent to the magnets, since the bottom of the media pathway is at the same height as the top of the permanent magnets. Media exposure time and slow media removal is also not a concern in the Erase-O-Matic, because the recorded magnetic media is erased/degaussed uniformly as it passes, at any speed, through the media pathway, over the powerful magnets, and through the pathway exit.

All surveillance tapes having data no longer required should be erased/degaussed, annotated as such, and then returned to the surveillance tape library for reuse. This will help to assure that surveillance video evidence is not disallowed in a court proceeding because the media was not completely erased before it was used.

The current market offers a broad range of electrically operated magnetic media eraser/degaussers, ranging from the lesser expensive two-pound hand-held models, at less than $200, to the most expensive floor models weighing hundreds of pounds and costing over $14,000. Although the market provides access to many expensive electrically powered eraser/degaussers, it appears that the production and use of more practical and less costly components have not kept pace with the new emerging rare earth magnet technology used in the Erase-O-Matic.

Effective and efficient use of the Erase-O-Matic Rare Earth Magnet technology would avoid one major disadvantage of electrically powered degaussers, which is the excessive heat build-up from high current requirements. This power requirement not only adds to operational expenses, but the heat build-up, if not properly controlled, can disrupt and limit operations due to component “burnout” or periodic shutoff to allow for component cooling.

