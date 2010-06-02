SpeedCheck Radar Speed Signs Receive Approved Vendor Status

Beaverton, OR - Information Display Company, manufacturers of radar speed signs and other traffic management displays, today announced that their SpeedCheck brand radar speed signs have garnered “approved vendor” status from California, Florida, and Minnesota. Each of these states is known for its particularly rigorous approval process and receiving approved vendor status by all three states is a testament to the high quality of products and services offered by Information Display Company.

To acquire approved vendor status, Information Display Company and its SpeedCheck radar speed signs had to meet a variety of requirements for both product excellence and service quality. In some cases, the company’s radar speed signs were evaluated for effectiveness, versatility and durability. The SpeedCheck radar speed signs scored high rankings for all areas being evaluated and are currently one of only three brands of radar speed signs approved by the state of Florida.

“Receiving vendor approval by these top three states is a coveted position within our industry,” said Gary ODell, president of Information Display Company. “Because of the extremely thorough review and testing process they represent, the approved vendor lists of these states are often used by other states as a guide to their own approved list.”

In addition to receiving approved vendor status by these and other states, SpeedCheck radar speed signs has been specified and purchased for years by the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans). Caltrans manages and maintains more than 50,000 miles of California’'s highways and freeways.

For more than fifteen years, Information Display Company has been designing and manufacturing high quality radar speed signs, variable message signs and other traffic management displays. The SpeedCheck brand is one of the most respected names in radar speed signs, known for its durability, versatility and effectiveness.

For more information on Information Display Company’s SpeedCheck radar speed signs, variable speed limit signs, intelligent traffic signs, trailers or portable traffic calming solutions, visit www.informationdisplay.com or call 800-421-8325