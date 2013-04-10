Telrepco to Exhibit at New Hampshire Public Safety

Manchester, N.H. - Telrepco, provider of new & refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing the latest Police mobile computer technology in Manchester, N.H.. Hosted by the Expo Center-Radisson Hotel, Telrepco invites all attendees to speak with their highly-trained sales professionals about how they can get the most out of a new or refurbished Toughbook.

New Hampshire Public Safety

The Expo Center-Radisson Hotel

700 Elm Street

Manchester, New Hampshire

Thursday, June 13th hours: 10 am – 4 pm

Visit us at Booth # 3

About Telrepco

With Telrepco, you have a resource that offers solutions first. That means we’re not trying to sell you today’s “hot brand,” or to clear out our inventory of equipment that may no longer fill your needs. As an authorized Panasonic ToughBook Premier Partner and repair center, we’re confident you’ll think of us for all your ruggedized mobile computing needs. We carry a full line of new and refurbished equipment featuring many leading brands, including Panasonic, Pentax, iTronix, Motorola and many others.