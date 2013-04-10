Telrepco to Exhibit at New Jersey Police Security Expo

Atlantic City, N.J. - Telrepco, provider of new & refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing the latest Police mobile computer technology at the N.J. Police Security Expo. Hosted by the Atlantic City Convention Center, Telrepco invites all attendees to speak with their highly-trained sales professionals about how they can get the most out of a new or refurbished Toughbook.

Show information is listed below:



New Jersey Police Security Expo

The Atlantic City Convention Center

Convention Boulevard

Atlantic City, NJ

On Tuesday, June 25th hours: 10 am – 5 pm

And Wednesday, June 26th 10 am – 3:30 pm

Visit us @ Booths # 1837 & 1839

About Telrepco

With Telrepco, you have a resource that offers solutions first. That means we’re not trying to sell you today’s “hot brand,” or to clear out our inventory of equipment that may no longer fill your needs. As an authorized Panasonic ToughBook Premier Partner and repair center, we’re confident you’ll think of us for all your ruggedized mobile computing needs. We carry a full line of new and refurbished equipment featuring many leading brands, including Panasonic, Pentax, iTronix, Motorola and many others.