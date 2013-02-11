Ping4 Inc. Raises $4 Million in Private Placement For ping4alerts!, its Revolutionary New Public Safety Alerts App

Geolocation Based Hyperlocal Alerts Instantly Notify the Populace about highly localized threats to their safety, including Approaching Tornadoes, Hurricanes, Nuclear Warnings, Crimes in Progress and Countless other Emergencies

Nashua, N.H. – Ping4 Inc. announced today that it has completed a $4 million private placement capital raise. Ping4 Inc. has now raised nearly $7 million in private placement over the past two years. Ping4 Inc. intends to invest this new capital on product enhancements, intellectual property, and to build a global, world-class sales and marketing capability.

Ping4 Inc. is the creator of the award winning “ping4alerts!”, a hyperlocal emergency alerts communications platform for smartphones which goes well beyond conventional messaging capabilities. Ping4alerts! provides highly localized, rich-media hyperlocal alerts regarding geographically relevant dangers and emergencies that are in close proximity to smartphones bearing the app, wherever they may be at any given moment. Ping4alerts! is a disruptive technology that has been deployed by several state emergency management agencies, police departments and educational institutions in the US. It is a free mobile alerts app to the public for iPhone and Android mobile devices.

With ping4alerts!, emergency management authorities require no information about users who have downloaded the app. Authorities can reach them without knowing their e-mail, street address or phone number. It allows local authorities to reach temporary visitors to their jurisdiction whom they know nothing about. The public can opt-in to receive these alerts while remaining completely anonymous.

“We have been able to raise another $4 million in private placement because our public safety alerts provide many capabilities not currently available in the marketplace,” said Jim Bender, Ping4 Inc. CEO. “The future of disaster management is putting life saving information in the hands of the public at the intersection of “right here and right now”. Ping4 Inc.’s public safety and emergency management capabilities address next generation, real-time, emergency information services in an increasingly violent and hazardous world.“

Ping4alerts! enables agencies and businesses to create highly-targeted, geo-location based hyperlocal alerts. Unlike other weather and reverse 911 apps in the marketplace, ping4alerts! can wake up a smartphone if a tornado touches down nearby in the middle of the night or for any other emergency or event and plays audible alerts, which are also helpful for users who are driving. Ping4alerts! can be delivered with any combination of text, audio files, photos or videos. Users receiving these bi-directional alerts can also provide anonymous tips and report information on their location and situation directly back to the alerting authorities. Ping4alerts! is revolutionizing the Amber Alert program, and is uniquely suited to enlist the public’s help in finding missing children.

This patent pending hyperlocal smartphone alert technology can target region as small as a building or as large as a state or continent by drawing a geofence around affected areas. Unlike other location-based apps, ping4alerts! is extremely battery efficient.

Ping4alerts! provides alerts, advisories and warnings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service and other Federal and local authorities who subscribe to this cost-effective system. It gives authorities the flexibility to precisely define affected areas and provides valuable evacuation and recovery information directing people to safe ground, and food and shelter in times of emergency.

“Ping4alerts! is a new, highly-personalized medium that represents the intersection of your interests, and wherever you are in the world,” Jim Bender added. “Through this app, we deliver valuable, geographically specific information when and where you need it most. In emergency situations immediate information can mean the difference between life and death. We also plan to make future versions of our hyperlocal alerts app available to retailers for targeted communications and discount deal alerts.”

