Redlands PD Implements High-Tech Software from Spillman

SALT LAKE CITY - In San Bernardino County, Calif., the Redlands Police Department is transitioning to a new software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The new software offers Redlands Police Department solutions for computer-aided dispatch, records management, and mobile communications.

“The Spillman software was the only software that met all of our current and anticipated needs,” said Clete Hyman, the department’s Deputy Chief of Police.

According to Hyman, the department was feeling the effects of an outdated software system, which would have required major modifications to meet future needs. Law enforcement personnel needed a reliable system that could fully integrate the department’s divisions.

“We feel that Spillman will offer greater reliability, easier data dissemination to field officers and other law enforcement agencies, as well as greater field mapping capabilities,” said Hyman.

With its single-entry search capabilities and minimal hardware requirements, Hyman said the Spillman solutions met all the functional requirements of the department.

The Redlands Police Department relies heavily on Geographic Information System data, or information identified by location, which is incorporated in the new system.

“The department is very GIS-centric, and the ability of Spillman to integrate our extensive ESRI map-based data will allow the department to function more effectively,” said Hyman.

“Spillman is excited to offer Redlands Police Department an updated, reliable, and integrated information management solution,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “Redlands Police Department has an outstanding reputation, and we look forward to a wonderful partnership as Spillman expands into San Bernardino County and Southern California.”

The Redlands Police Department has been operating the new system since November 1.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.