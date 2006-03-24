Spillman Partners with Microsoft to Advance Public Safety Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY - Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of public safety software solutions nationwide, has partnered with Microsoft to continually enhance the development of Spillman products.

While Spillman’s open-architecture design already supports industry-standard databases like SQL in order to make data easily accessible, incorporating Microsoft’s SQL Server 2005 technology into future products will facilitate a number of enhancements to Spillman’s existing capabilities. In addition to strengthening system performance, the new technology will also improve data warehousing. Spillman clients will see expanded reporting resources such as end-user report building capabilities, analytics for executive-level reporting, data mining and crime analysis reporting that includes pivot table compatibility.

“Spillman recognizes the importance of adopting new technologies that will allow us to provide additional benefits to our clients,” said Lance Clark, president of Spillman Technologies. “We’re confident that partnering with Microsoft will allow us to continually enhance our products and build an even more reliable and innovative system.”

Spillman development teams are currently working closely with Microsoft to adopt the latest 2.0 .Net Framework tools and capabilities into Spillman’s innovative service-oriented architecture. In addition to providing a state-of-the-art, user-friendly interface that requires less training, the .Net technology will also allow Spillman to offer its clients web services and enhanced connectivity to third-party software. The 2.0 .Net Framework features will be incorporated into the upcoming Spillman 6.0 release.

“Spillman Technologies and Microsoft have developed a long-range vision and we look forward to executing this plan together,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Microsoft’s general manager of Independent Software Partner Programs in the United States (NASDAQ:MSFT). “They have capitalized on the opportunity to gain insight into the development and delivery of solutions utilizing the .Net Framework, and we are very excited about Spillman’s commitment as a leader in their industry. Their work is representative of the tremendous momentum in the ISV community with Microsoft platform technologies.”

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 565 agencies nationwide.