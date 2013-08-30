22 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 62 Expand Systems in Q2

Agencies chose Spillman for shared access to agency records and efficient field reporting



Salt Lake City, Ut. – 22 public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the second quarter of 2013, joining the more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 37 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 62 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.



In Maine, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department will host a shared system with ten new Spillman agencies within the county, consolidating the most populous county in Maine with a single public safety software solution to serve its nearly 300,000 residents. This county-wide system will streamline dispatch, reduce response times, and will include other shared software solutions like Spillman’s Offender Tracking module. This module will provide everyone on the shared system with the ability to enter, manage, and track critical data on criminals, including sex offenders, meeting requirements for the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas is equipping its field personnel with Spillman’s mobile software, giving officers access to agency records on the road from vehicle-mounted laptops. Field personnel will have the ability to search name, vehicle, and incident records within their Spillman database, including searches based on aliases, previous known addresses, or distinguishing marks. They can also view relationships using Spillman’s interactive Visual Involvements® feature.



In Utah, the West Valley City Police Department purchased the Spillman Touch® module, which provides updates directly to officers on iPhones, Android phones, iPads, or other tablets. Field agents can use the module to perform real-time searches for names, vehicles, properties, and incident records while on the go.



Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, CompStat & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.



New sales:

- Baldwin City Police Department, Kan.

- Bridgton Public Safety, Maine

- Brunswick Police Department, Maine

- Cumberland Police Department, Maine

- Douglas County 911, Kan.

- Eudora Police Department, Kan.

- Falmouth Public Safety, Maine

- Freeport Police Department, Maine

- Gorham Public Safety, Maine

- Greenville Fire Department, Texas

- Gulf Shores Police Department, Ala.

- Kilgore College, Texas

- Lawrence Police Department, Kan.

- Miami County Regional Dispatch Center, Ind.

- Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.

- Peru Police Department, Ind.

- Provo Fire & Rescue, Utah

- Scarborough Police Department, Maine

- Tahlequah Police Department, Okla.

- Westbrook Police Department, Maine

- Windham Town Police Department, Maine

- Yarmouth Police Department, Maine

Add-on sales highlights: