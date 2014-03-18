29 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 100 Expand Systems in Q4

Mobile solutions, efficient records management among reasons for selection

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Twenty-seven public safety and two security agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2013, joining the nearly 1,200 public safety agencies in 39 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 100 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

The Jefferson County Emergency Center in West Virginia will be hosting a shared Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system to dispatch for law enforcement and fire agencies throughout Jefferson County, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Town Police Department, and the Shepherdstown Police and Fire Departments, among others. This multi-jurisdictional system will simplify data sharing between the agencies and help increase efficiency in responding to service calls to the county’s more than 50,000 residents. The agencies’ patrol vehicles will also be equipped with the Driver License Scanning and Mobile State & National Queries modules, which will allow field personnel to quickly access information pulled from their local, state, and national databases.

In South Carolina, the Summerville Police Department upgraded its system by adding Spillman’s Mobile suite of products. With this software, officers will have complete access to agency records from the field including name, vehicle, and incident records. While on the road, warnings connected to name records will keep officers safe by alerting them to potentially dangerous situations. Additionally, fast access to record images will help improve efficiency by allowing personnel to verify identities in the field without returning to the office for follow-up.

Three agencies purchased Spillman’s new Citadex product during the fourth quarter of 2013: Gallatin Police Department in Missouri, Pride Investigations & Security in Utah, and Sundance Resort Security in Utah. Citadex is a web-based, or hosted, records management system that offers small public safety agencies – typically those with fewer than 30 employees, depending on technology requirements – and security agencies innovative software without the expense and upkeep of maintaining a database. Personnel at the three new agencies will use Citadex to create name, vehicle, property, incident, offense, and arrest records, as well as generate UCR and IBR reports.

Spillman Technologies is a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving almost 1,200 sheriff’s offices, correctional facilities, police departments, communication centers, fire departments, and nationwide. Since 1982, Spillman has been exclusively dedicated to creating public safety software, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.



New sales:

• Ak-Chin Fire Department, Ariz.

• Arizona Department of Transportation, Ariz.

• Azusa Police Department, Calif.

• Baggs Police Department, Wyo.

• Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, S.C.

• Charles Town Police Department, W.Va.

• Citizens Fire Company, W.Va.

• Claremore Police Department, Okla.

• Fountain Valley Police Department, Calif.

• Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, W.Va.

• Gallatin Police Department, Mo. (Citadex)

• Glynn-Brunswick 911, Ga.

• Harpers Ferry Police Department, W.Va.

• Hideout Police Department, Utah

• Jefferson County Emergency Center, W.Va.

• Jefferson County Emergency Services, W.Va.

• Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, W.Va.

• Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, N.Y.

• Long Branch Fire Department, N.J.

• Long Branch Police Department, N.J.

• Miami Shores Police Department, Fla.

• Mount Desert Police Department, Maine

• Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Texas

• Peachtree City Police Department, Ga.

• Pride Investigations & Security, Utah (Citadex)

• Ranson Police Department, W.Va.

• Shepherdstown Police Department, W.Va.

• Sundance Resort Security, Utah (Citadex)

• Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, Wash.



Add-on sales highlights:

• Asheboro Police Department, N.C.

• Fair Lawn Police Department, N.J.

• Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Maine

• Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.

• Penobscot Safety Info Management System, Maine

• Rosenberg Police Department, Texas

• Slidell Police Department, La.

• Summerville Police Department, S.C.

• Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• Washoe Tribe Police Department, Nev.

