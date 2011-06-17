Cayman Islands 911 Emergency Communications Centre Selects SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Software For Computer-Aided Dispatch

The Cayman Islands 911 Emergency Communications Centre has selected SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Solution to provide technology applications for public safety, including Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software. The centre dispatches the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Emergency Medical Services, and Cayman Islands Fire Service, and according to the centre serves more than 50,000 citizens of the Cayman Islands representing a mix of more than 100 nationalities.

“With SunGard Public Sector, every implementation deadline and benchmark was met,” said Brent Finster, emergency communications manager for Cayman Islands Emergency Communications. “There were no delays or unforeseen issues. The employees were knowledgeable about their solution, and they managed expectations as to how it would resolve our needs.”

SunGard Public Sector’s OSSI Public Safety Solution will provide the Cayman Island Emergency Communications Centre with a fully integrated public safety software solution that will help increase productivity and accountability. SunGard Public Sector’s OSSI Computer-Aided Dispatch (OSSI CAD) system helps provide a fast, reliable way to manage and dispatch emergency calls, including integrated mapping, a graphical user interface, and hotspot notifications. OSSI CAD delivers leading-edge technology for today’s mission critical conditions and supports the perpetual demands of high-availability environments.

About SunGard Public Sector

SunGard Public Sector serves a wide range of customers—city and county governments, public safety and justice agencies, non-profit organizations, and state and federal government agencies. SunGard Public Sector products include public administration and public safety and justice software applications, as well as cloud-based and smart computing services. These solutions impact more than 115 million citizens across North America. Visit SunGard Public Sector at www.sungardps.com.

About SunGard

SunGard is one of the world’s leading software and technology services companies. SunGard has more than 20,000 employees and serves 25,000 customers in 70 countries. SunGard provides software and processing solutions for financial services, higher education and the public sector. SunGard also provides disaster recovery services, managed IT services, information availability consulting services and business continuity. With annual revenue about $5 billion, SunGard is ranked 380 on the Fortune 500 and is the largest privately held business software and IT services company. For more information, visit www.sungard.com